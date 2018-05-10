  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Earthquakes

COBB (AP) — A magnitude-4.2 earthquake has struck Northern California above San Francisco but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at 7:58 p.m. Wednesday and was centered about a mile (2 kilometers) from The Geysers.

It was one of at least five earthquakes that hit the area within a few minutes of each other, although the others were smaller.

The survey says the larger quake was felt as far away as San Francisco, some 70 miles (113 kilometers) south.

The Geysers is a seismically active area that contains the world’s largest complex of geothermal power plants. Nearly two dozen plants that draw steam and use it to produce electricity.

