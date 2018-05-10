SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed four additional murder charges against a former police officer who authorities suspect was the Golden State Killer and the East Area Rapist.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced the charges Thursday against Joseph James DeAngelo.

The 72-year-old suspect was previously charged with eight other counts of murder in Sacramento, Ventura and Orange counties.

He’s suspected of committing at least a dozen murders and more than 50 rapes across California in the 1970s and ’80s.

Dudley says the latest charges relate to the 1981 killings of Cheri Domingo and Greg Sanchez, and the 1979 slayings of Robert Offerman and Debra Manning.

DeAngelo’s attorney, Diane Howard, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.