  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fair Oaks

FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – A new restaurant is being planned for the site of the former Russ Monroe’s Cremation and Burial Services in Fair Oaks.

“Shangri-la Fair Oaks” plans to open in October and will serve comfort food and some tongue-in-cheek items, such as a drink called the Corpse Reviver No. 2. An estimated 30-40 people will be hired to work at the restaurant.

Demolition and construction started this week at the Winding Way location.

Once completed, Shangri-la Fair Oaks will also have a children’s play area and fire pits.

Russ Monroe’s Cremation and Burial Services recently relocated to Fair Oaks Boulevard.

The Sacramento Business Journal first reported the news on Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s