SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The sea lions hanging out in the Sacramento River are using the wooden structures under the Tower Bridge as a shelter.

The male sea lions were spotted in late April/early May in the area around Old Sacramento. The group, known as a raft, wandered upstream and will likely return to the ocean in about a month.

Front Street Animal Shelter posted on its Facebook page saying a lot of people have called worried the sea lions were trapped in the wooden structures. Front Street determined the sea lions can come and go as they please and are using the structures as shelter when they’re not fishing.

For those interested in checking them out, Front Street asks you prevent interacting with the raft and use your zoom lens to take pictures and video.