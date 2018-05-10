STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton food bank is turning to the community for help in filling up its empty shelves.

Over the last few weeks, the nonprofit organization, Heavenly Hand’s Kitchen Outreach and Food Pantry has experienced a dramatic drop in donations.

Usually, the food pantry is open Monday through Thursday, but since it ran out of food, about 20 families have been sent to other organizations for help.

“This is very important to me and my husband that these shelves are filled on a daily basis, that freezer is filled on a daily basis so that we can provide for these families that can’t afford anything,” said Sandria Hampton Gaines, president, Heavenly Hand’s Kitchen Outreach and Food Pantry.

It’s looking for any type of help to restart services.

If you would like to help contact the food pantry at 209-407-8633.