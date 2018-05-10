SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A group of Sutter Health employees is testifying against the hospital, saying they were refused meal and rest breaks.

The 30 or so employees work at the Capitol Pavilion Surgical Center in Midtown Sacramento. They filed a lawsuit claiming the lack of breaks is due to chronic understaffing in the departments. This week they’e testifying this week with the California Labor Commission.

The group has asked for thousands of dollars in compensation, saying they didn’t get paid premiums for missed breaks.

California law states hourly employees must get a 10-minute break every four hours they work. They also must be given a 30-minute lunch every five hours of work.

Sutter attorneys claim several of the plaintiffs did get paid premiums for missed breaks they submitted on their time sheets.