By Lisa Meadows

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Volcano Observatory has named three volcanoes in California as “very-high threat” volcanoes. This means they have a large population nearby, a lot of air traffic, and a lot of infrastructure nearby.

It may seem like these volcanoes are not a threat, but Mount Shasta erupts about every 300 years and the last eruption was 1786 so it is due within the next 68 years.

The eruptions of California volcanoes are more dangerous than Hawaiian volcanoes because they are blast volcanoes, which are more destructive. County officials have plans in place in preparation for any of these explosions.

