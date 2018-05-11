SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver was killed after crashing off of the Capital City Freeway early Friday morning.

The scene is near Arden Way.

Authorities say the driver was coming from the downtown direction when they, for an unknown reason, left the freeway and struck a power pole. The car then continued down an embankment before coming to a rest on Arden Way.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.

All the eastbound lanes of Arden Way at the Capital City Freeway are blocked at the moment. Lane restrictions are also in effect on the freeway above the underpass due to the investigation.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible for the time being.