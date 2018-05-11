  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Concord, Hacking

CONCORD (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say a teenage boy was arrested for hacking a school district’s computer system to change grades for at least 10 students.

The East Bay Times reports authorities say the teenager last month got access to the system after a teacher clicked on a “phishing” email.

Officials say the teenager was arrested Wednesday after a police dog found a memory card with evidence of the hack hidden in a tissue box.

Authorities did not identify the student, but on Thursday he spoke to KGO-TV about what he did.

David Rotaro, a sophomore at Ygnacio Valley High School, admitted he hacked into the school’s grading network and says “it was like stealing candy from a baby.”

He says he wanted to point out the school’s vulnerability.

Rotaro has been suspended and faces 14 felony counts.

