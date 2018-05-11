  • CBS13On Air

By Steve Large

TURLOCK (CBS13) — Cops say a Turlock dad is in trouble for dialing 9-1-1 too many times over a daycare dispute.

He didn’t get the response he was expecting. Instead, he got arrested.

Turlock police say they arrested Joseph Cabral for making harassing calls to their 9-1-1 system when a daycare center wouldn’t release his child to him.

Police did not deem the daycare dispute over family court documents an emergency.

But Cabral told cops he would not stop calling 911 until quote, “I get what I want.”

Turlock police said Cabral posed a safety risk because their dispatch center is operating at just 50 percent staffing. Unfilled positions have left those working with a heavy call volume.

The charge against Cabral is a misdemeanor. It will be up to the DA to decide whether or not to prosecute.

