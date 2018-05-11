SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Long lines greeted customers at California Department of Motor Vehicles offices on Friday.

DMV officials admit wait times for customers have been longer than normal over the past month as they’ve dealt with computer issues and rolling out new programs.

The lines were out the door and snaking around the building Friday at the DMV branch at 49th and Broadway in Sacramento.

“I got here about 30 minutes ago and I’ve only moved so far and I’m still outside the building so I’m not going to lie, I’m pretty livid right now,” said customer Devin Washington.

DMV officials say they first dealt with a statewide outage at the Department of Technology data center which runs the computers for the DMV, along with a service interruption to a touch screen system. Customers caught up in those failures were rescheduled with appointments for the next day despite already waiting in line for hours. DMV officials say that issue has since been resolved.

“Yesterday it was a six-hour wait time only to be turned away. Today it was come back and another hour just to get a number,” said customer Levi Harris who was hoping to get a disability parking placard.

The main problem now, officials say is taking time to educate customers about the new Real ID program. Real ID is an option for your license or ID card that allows you to enter federal office buildings and travel on domestic flights.

“Customers are also spending more time here at the ‘start here’ window as staff explains Real ID requirements for those that are unaware this new card option,” Garza said.

As for a solution, DMV officials encourage customers to read up on the Real ID program on their website first before visiting the branch in person. And while you’re online they suggest making an appointment which will also shorten your wait time.

Officials say many customers can complete services online without having to come to the branch in person, especially those simply needing to renew their registration. They say things should start moving more quickly once customers become more familiar with the new programs.