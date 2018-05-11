WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A popular music and food event organizer has pulled their business out of Sacramento after just two years.

Off the Grid offered food truck and music events in Sacramento, Folsom, Rancho Cordova, and at The Barn in West Sacramento.

It was a hit on Friday and Saturday nights when crowds flooded The Barn.

“They were able to let us active the barn for the first two summers we had it. And it was terrific,” said Chris Ledesma the West Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem.

But Off the Grid Sacramento will be no more.

“It was a decision they had to make and we respect that,” said Ledesma.

Off the Grid CEO Matt Cohen said in a statement they’ve decided to shift their attention to software and hardware development for their business.

“The decision to focus on these other areas of our business doesn’t reflect a lack of interest in Sacramento,” wrote Cohen.

He continued saying their events at The Barn were always meant to be temporary.

Construction is happening at the barn, so what or who will fill the void and utilize the multi-million dollar facility?

“Drake’s Brewing out of Oakland,” said Ledesma.

The beer specialists will offer a taproom and restaurant. Barn property owners say they’ll have regular performances and events.

“It’s going to draw people. It’s going to make it energetic,” explained Ledesma, “it’s going to make it a place to come.”

Drakes will be a permanent staple in the budding bridge district.

“Off the Grid will be missed, but it was only one time a week that we had it activated,” said Ledesma, “this will be full time, open seven days a week”

Drakes will also use some of the locally sourced ingredients from the farm that sits next to The Barn. The restaurant and tap room are expected to be open in mid-summer.