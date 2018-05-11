SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento City Councilman Allen Warren is no longer endorsing District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert in her re-election bid.

Warren said he rescinded his support since he no longer has confidence in the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. He told The Sacramento, Observer “Initially when I made my endorsement, it was based on me really giving the (District Attorney’s) office the benefit of the doubt that the criminal justice system would be applied equally across all sectors of our society. As issue after issue has arisen, I’ve become concerned that the criminal justice system is continually, more heavily weighted against people of color as well people of lower means, lower incomes. Those who are less equal to defend themselves.”

Warren made the decision after two officers with the Sacramento Police Department killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in March. Sacramento PD is still investigating the shooting and hasn’t turned the case over to the District Attorney’s Office yet for a decision on charges. Since that shooting, protesters have demonstrated in front of Schubert’s office demanding charges. They’ve also protested about the lack of charges in other officer-involved shootings, including the death of Joseph Mann in 2016.

Schubert is still being endorsed by other members of the Sacramento City Council, including Mayor Darrell Steinberg. Councilman Warren said his decision to not support Schubert does not mean he is endorsing her opponent, Noah Phillips.

Warren represents District 2. He was first elected in 2012.