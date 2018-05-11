  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A new bike sharing program is coming to the Sacramento region.

JUMP Bikes plans to bring 900 dockless e-bikes to Sacramento, Davis and West Sacramento by this summer. It will be the bike share companies largest market.

The bikes have electric motors which provide a power assist up to 20 miles per hour. Users can reserve a bike through a smartphone app. The bikes cost $1 for 15 minutes and $.07 minutes after that. Trips are prorated to the minute after the first 30 minutes.

The charges start when you unlock a bike or reserve one through the app. Users can place a hold on a bike for up to an hour, but charges do apply.

JUMP already operates in San Francisco and Washington, DC. It will add Providence and Santa Cruz this summer.

