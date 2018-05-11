WASHINGTON, DC (CBS13) – Stockton Collegiate International Secondary in Stockton was ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the 3rd best high school in California and the 37th best in the country.

The annual list awards schools a gold, silver or bronze medal based on their state assessment performance, along with how well prepared students are for college.

Stockton Collegiate, which is part of the Stockton Unified School District, is open to 6th-12th graders. 479 students attend and 85% are minority. 54% of the student body are considered economically disadvantaged. The school has an International Baccalaureate participation rate of 98%. It also boasts a graduation rate of 98%.

WATCH: Stockton Charter Named One of the Best in the Nation

Two other area schools made the top 25 high school list in California.

Stockton Unified Early College Academy ranked 24th in the state and 173rd in the nation. Several factors went into its ranking, including 100% of the student body takes Advanced Placement courses. 375 students attend 9th-12th grades. 94% of the students are minorities. 100% of the students graduate.

Western Sierra Collegiate Academy in Rocklin ranked 25th in California and 184th in the country. The AP participation rate is 92%, of those 75% passed. Its graduation rate is 96%.

West Campus in Sacramento also earned gold status. It ranks 53rd in California and also has a 100% graduation rate.