ISLETON (CBS13) — Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains discovered in an Isleton river more than a month ago.

The remains in a plastic bag were discovered by a fisherman on the Mokelumne River back on April 8th.

Local resident, Calvin Baganz was there the day investigators began the process of determining who, what, when and where the victim was killed.

“I heard that this is kind of a catchall for all of the water flow that comes down anywhere from Sacramento and north of Sacramento, down to here. So it may have been someone in a more populated area like Sacramento or it may of been down here. So that’s creepy to think about, that it could have been something closer”

Homicide detectives now know the remains found are that of a White or Hispanic woman between 25 and 40-years-old with shoulder-length brown or auburn hair, between 5’2 and 5’6 with a medium build.

Investigators released a sketch and photo of the most distinguishing characteristics and they say the victim had her tongue pierced with a stud inserted through it, and noticeable gaps between both her upper and lower front two teeth.

They say she had double piercings in each ear, but no earrings.

“We know that somebody out there knows this woman. Somebody knows she’s missing” said Sgt. Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

But until someone comes forward Hampton say investigators will continue to analyze the physical evidence, eventually checking DNA against databases.

“We use different crime laboratories as well as different resources available to us throughout the state “ Hampton said.

Hampton says investigators may soon use a forensic artist to sketch out the victim’s entire face, and possibly reach out to local colleges and universities to assist in making a model of the victim.

“Just to help us move this investigation forward and find justice for this young homicide victim”

On June 9 the Sheriffs Department will host an event at Sac State called Missing in California where they will have law enforcement in from multiple counties to swap evidence and records in an attempt to collaborate and hopefully solve missing persons cases that have since gone cold.

But for now, they’ve looking for someone to step forward to help make a positive ID in this case.