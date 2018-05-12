  • CBS13On Air

border, Human Smuggling, US-Mexico border
Border Patrol (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. attorney’s office in San Diego says a human smuggler has been sentenced to 2½ years in prison for an incident in which he blasted through a Border Patrol checkpoint, injured an agent and led others on a 100 mph (161 kph) chase that ended in a crash.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jorge Garcia-Orsonio of Michoacan, Mexico, was sentenced Friday.

Prosecutors say he had two people hiding in his vehicle when he approached the checkpoint in Pine Valley, east of San Diego, in November 2017.

Garcia-Orsonio made an illegal U-turn and a Border Patrol vehicle began a pursuit, then made another U-turn and blasted through the checkpoint, striking a stop sign. Debris injured the agent, who hasn’t returned to work.

He was arrested after crashing and trying to hide in a carport.

