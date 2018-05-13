  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Anti-Gay Hate Crime, california, Guerneville, Hate Crime, LGBTQ, Sonoma County
(Photo credit should read PEDRO ARMESTRE/AFP/GettyImages)(Photo by PEDRO ARMESTRE/AFP/GettyImages)

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Investigators say a 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing rainbow flags and threatening bomb attacks against gay people and sheriff’s deputies in a Northern California resort town.

Sonoma County authorities say Vincent O’Sullivan was taken into custody Saturday in Guerneville. He could face charges including making criminal threats, along with hate-crime enhancements. It wasn’t immediately known if O’Sullivan has an attorney.

Sheriff’s Lt. Eddie Engram says detectives investigating the theft of two rainbow flags learned of the threats and determined O’Sullivan was a suspect in both cases. The Santa Rosa Press-Democrat reports O’Sullivan allegedly threatened to detonate pipe bombs at a sheriff’s station and grocery store.

Engram says the intent was to injure deputies and members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. The rainbow flag is a symbol of LGBTQ pride.

___

Information from: The Santa Rosa Press Democrat, http://www.pressdemocrat.com

