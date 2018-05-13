Filed Under:Officer Involved Shooting, shooting, Sonoma County, Sonoma County Sheriff

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy responding to a report of a disturbance at a Sonoma County car wash has been shot and wounded.

Sheriff’s officials say the deputy was hospitalized in good condition following the shooting Sunday about a mile (1.6 kilometers) west of downtown Sonoma.

A 19-year-old car wash worker has been arrested.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports two deputies responded when a car wash manager reported an employee was acting strangely and refused to go home.

Officials say the employee opened fire, striking one of the deputies. The newspaper says at least one of the deputies returned fire but did not hit the employee.

A handgun has been recovered at the scene. Investigators have not identified a motive.

