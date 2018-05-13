ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a child suffered minor injuries as strong winds blew a bounce house from a California neighborhood onto a nearby highway.

The San Bernardino Sun reports a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says winds Saturday afternoon blew the bounce house with a 9-year-old child inside of it from an Adelanto home onto Highway 395.

The sheriff’s department says the bounce house rolled onto the highway and struck a vehicle, at which point the child fell out of it.

The child was taken to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

___

Information from: The Sun, http://www.sbsun.com