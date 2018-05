SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento International Airport is adding another international flight.

Air Canada will start nonstop service between Sacramento and Vancouver starting May 17. The daily flight from Sacramento will depart at 11:45am and arrive in Vancouver at 1:57pm. The return flight will depart Vancouver at 8:55am and arrive at 11:06am.

Air Canada will operate out of Terminal A and will use United Airlines ticket counters.

This is Sacramento International’s 3rd international carrier. Air Canada joins Volaris and Aeromexico.

SEE: Southwest Picks Sacramento for Nonstop Flights to Hawaii

Recently, SMF announced Frontier would return after a 5 year absence.

READ ALSO: Sacramento International Airport Experiencing Record Number of Passengers

12 airlines now operate out of Sacramento: American Airlines, Air Canada, Delta and United Airlines in Terminal A; Aeromexico, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Hawaiian Airlines, Horizon, JetBlue, Southwest and Volaris out of Terminal B.