SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County Sheriff investigators continue to seek the public’s help in identifying the remains of a woman found in the Mokelumne River last month.

This is just one of thousands of cases involving unidentified remains and missing persons that are still unsolved in California.

Coming up on June 9th the department will host multiple area law enforcement agencies at Sacramento State for an event aimed at potentially solving cases gone cold.

Sgt. Shaun Hampton says the event titled “Missing in California” is mainly for the public. He says it’s an opportunity for families of missing loved ones to share information with law enforcement and hopefully find closure.

“We will turn no one away” Hampton said.

According to the sheriff’s department, there are currently 19, 660 California missing persons entered into the national database and more than 3,200 cases involving unidentified remains.

At the event they encourage families to bring any and all records and evidence they think could help solve their cases.

“They can bring in dental records, skeletal records. If they would like to, they can provide a DNA sample to us that we can compare to the missing remains that we do have in Sacramento as well as others in the region at other coroner’s offices” Hampton said.

“There have been other events like this in other states where they have closed cold cases, or they have reunited folks with their loved ones that weren’t dead, they were just missing and they didn’t know where they were”

The free event will take place June 9th from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Harper Alumni Center on the campus of Sacramento State (6000 College Town Drive, Sacramento)

Additional information can be found at www.facebook.com/CAmissing/

Resources that will be at the event:

Investigators from law enforcement across Northern California

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Victim advocacy groups

NamUs

According to Sacramento Sheriff’s Department, Law enforcement staff will be on hand to take reports and gather information and identifiers of missing persons. Please bring photos, along with any medical or dental records of missing persons. DNA samples can also be collected from family members to help create a DNA profile of missing people.

The event is specifically focused on investigating missing person cases.

It’s not required, but anyone who is interested in attending this event is encouraged to contact Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputy Paige Kneeland at (916) 874-1751 or ckneeland@sacsheriff.com to set up an appointment in advance. Walk-ins will also be welcome.