SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If you’ve been one of the many waiting in agony for your weekend brunch fix at one of Sacramento’s hottest spots, relief is soon in sight.

Bacon & Butter is opening up a second location.

The Tahoe Park brunch spot is one of Sacramento’s most popular restaurants, often featuring an hours-long wait list on weekends.

Monday morning, the restaurant posted a SacBee article to their Facebook page announcing a new location will be coming soon to East Sacramento.

In fact, Bacon & Butter’s second location is taking the place of the recently-closed Formoli’s Bistro near J and 38th streets.

Chef Billy Zoellin heads Bacon & Butter. According to the SacBee interview, a third location is also being planned down the road.