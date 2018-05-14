  • CBS13On Air

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Grand Junction have set up three traps for a bear that attacked a 5-year-old girl outside her home early Sunday morning.

The girl ventured outside at 2:30 a.m. Sunday to “investigate noises in the yard she may have thought was her dog,” a news release from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife stated.

The girl’s mother heard a commotion, investigated, and discovered a large black bear dragging her daughter.

The woman screamed and the bear dropped the girl.

The girl suffered serious injuries. She is at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction and listed as in fair condition.

CPW told CBS4 Sunday afternoon they have set up three traps in the neighborhood which will be left overnight.

“We intend to catch this bear,” said an agency spokesman, Mike Porras.

Porras says warming temperatures on Sunday made the hounds’ ability to track the bear less effective.

“Based on bear behavior, it’s possible this bear will come back to the area,” Porras said.

The bear will be euthanized if caught, and then sent to Fort Collins facility for necropsy.

“Residents are asked to secure trash, keep pet food inside and immediately report any bear sightings in this neighborhood, or any residential area,” the agency said.

