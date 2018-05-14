CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Authorities say a suspected shoplifter has died after a fight with a security guard at a Carmichael grocery store over the weekend.

The scene was at the Bel Air on Manzanita Avenue.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the scene Saturday night to investigate a reported fight between a man suspected of stealing some items from the store and a security guard.

Once at the store, deputies broke up the fight but were only able to talk to the suspect briefly before he passed out.

The suspect was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Deputies say the security guard suffered minor injuries in the fight.

The suspect has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 50-year-old North Highlands resident Eric Eastland.