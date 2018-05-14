MENLO PARK (CBS13) – Facebook suspended approximately 200 apps after investigating how they handle user data.

The creators of the apps currently suspended have been notified, although Facebook wouldn’t give the names of the apps involved. All of the apps will be subject to a more thorough investigation to see how and why they use the data they’ve collected. If it’s found the data was misused then those apps would be banned and Facebook would notify users.

Facebook posted on its blog Monday reporting it investigated thousands of apps in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. That company collected data on more than 87 million users without their permission or knowledge. Cambridge Analytica worked on President Trump’s 2016 campaign, although it denies misusing the data for that campaign.

Facebook changed its policies in 2014- limiting how much data apps could access.