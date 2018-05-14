FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Police say an investigation into the living conditions of a Fairfield family has resulted in the arrest of a mother and father and 10 kids being taken into protective custody.

The Fairfield Police Department says their investigation into the case began back on Mach 31 when officers were asked to help find a 12-year-old who had gone missing from a home along the 2200 block of Fieldstone Court.

Officers say the missing child was found safe and returned home. However, officers immediately noticed how the child’s nine other siblings, ranging in age from four months to 11-years-old, were living in squalor.

The mother, 30-year-old Fairfield resident Ina Rogers, was arrested on charges of child neglect. The children were placed in protective custody, police say.

An investigation into the family has revealed a “long and continuous history of severe physical and emotional abuse of the children,” police say.

The father of the child, 29-year-old Fairfield resident Jonathan Allen, was arrested on May 11. He’s facing charges of felony torture and child abuse.

Allen is being held at Solano County Jail on $1,500,000 bail.