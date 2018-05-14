  • CBS13On Air

WALNUT CREEK (CBS13) – Despite the high gas prices a record 5.2 million Californians are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA. That’s a 5.3% increase of those travelling compared to 2017.

  • 4.3 million Californians will drive
  • 528,000 will fly
  • 41.5 million Americans will travel

Drivers will pay the highest gas prices in years this Memorial Day. In California, the average for a gallon of gas is about 70 cents higher than last year at this time. In 2017 drivers paid an average of $2.98 for a gallon of regular. AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas statewide is currently $3.69.

  • Sacramento- $3.60 (2018); $2.87 (2017)
  • Stockton- $3.59 (2018); $2.86 (2017)
  • Modesto- $3.54 (2018); $2.78 (2017)
  • Yolo- $3.58 (2018); $2.84 (2017)
  • Yuba- $3.50 (2018); $2.74 (2017)
  • Fairield- $3.61 (2018); $2.87 (2017)

AAA’s Leisure Travel Index shows the average daily rate for a car rental for Memorial Day is $59. That’s 11% cheaper than 2017 and the lowest rate in four years.

