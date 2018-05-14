SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Noah Phillips picked up a key endorsement in his bid to become Sacramento County District Attorney. US Senator Kamala Harris pledged her support to the candidate. Both are Democrats.

Phillips tweeted the endorsement, writing Senator Harris said “As a prosecutor I know we can trust Democrat Noah Phillips as the next District Attorney for Sacramento.”

Phillips is running against incumbent Anne Marie Schubert. He is a Deputy District Attorney assigned to the homicide unit. He is currently being investigated for prosecutorial misconduct related to a 2016 murder case. Phillips has denied the allegations and calls them politically motivated.

Schubert has been endorsed by a number of people, including Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and 6 of the 7 council members. Last week District 2 Councilman Allen Warren rescinded his support of Schubert, saying “My previous endorsement of our current district attorney was given based on the benefit of the doubt that the office would apply the criminal justice system equally and fairly across all sectors of our society. Given the current state of affairs relative to the issues aforementioned I find it inappropriate for me to give this important political office the benefit of the doubt and I need certainty as it relates to the application of justice. Therefore, I am rescinding my endorsement of the current District Attorney until I am completely comfortable that the justice system will be fairly applied.”

Warren made the decision after two officers with the Sacramento Police Department killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in March. Sacramento PD is still investigating the shooting and hasn’t turned the case over to the District Attorney’s Office yet for a decision on charges. Since that shooting, protesters have demonstrated in front of Schubert’s office demanding charges. They’ve also protested about the lack of charges in other officer-involved shootings, including the death of Joseph Mann in 2016.

Election Day is June 5.