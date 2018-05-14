  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Call Kurtis, Verizon Wireless

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Verizon Wireless launched a new $40-a-month cell phone service.

Visible is an unlimited plan that comes with no contract; however, it’s only available on unlocked iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, or iPhone X. It doesn’t support Android or other phone manufacturers yet. Those phones can not be tied to a carrier.

In order to sign up for Visible you must get an invite from another plan member (for now) and download the Visible app. Visible will then ship new users a SIM card. Once you’re signed up you will have unlimited calls, texts, and data on Verizon’s 4G LTE network. While data is unlimited, the speed is capped at up to 5Mbps. Visible also warns, “Heads up: when the network gets congested your data could slow up for a bit. Take a breath. It’ll pass.”

According to the FAQ page- users can transfer their existing phone numbers (in most cases), although that could take up to 48 hours. Payments are accepted via PayPal, Venmo, or credit card.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s