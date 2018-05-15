  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento County District Attorney

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Billionaire philanthropist George Soros has plunked $1.5 million into several California district attorney campaigns.

It’s the latest in millions of dollars the international financier has spent to influence the nation’s criminal justice system.

Soros’ contributions through the California Justice & Public Safety Political Action Committee aim to unseat sitting prosecutors in Alameda, Sacramento and San Diego counties. He’s backing Diana Becton, who was appointed Contra Costa County’s first woman and first African-American district attorney.

READ ALSO: Sacramento DA Loses Endorsement Over Stephon Clark Shooting

Similar efforts are underway in other states.

The donations are funding a television ad in Sacramento County and campaign literature in Alameda County.

SEE: Senator Kamala Harris Endorses Noah Phillips for DA

Sitting district attorneys in Sacramento and San Diego counties have created response websites saying public safety is “under attack.”

Experts say it’s part of a broader movement to change the criminal justice system.

