SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Friday’s stage of the Amgen Tour of California will stretch from Sacramento County to the Sierra this weekend.

The sixth stage starts at 9:40 a.m. in Folsom on Johnny Cash Trail next to the Dan Russell Rodeo Arena and wraps up at 3:41 p.m. at Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe, a 123-mile route.

You can catch the live broadcast of the race from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. on NBCSN.

Schedule of Events

Start: Johnny Cash Trail – End of Stafford Street/Rodeo Park (Stage 6-May 18)

Finish: South Lake Tahoe (Stage 6-May 18)

Folsom Stage 6 Schedule

8:15 a.m. Lifestyle Festival Begins

9:30 a.m. Start Ceremony Begins

9:35 a.m. Rider Call-Ups

9:40 a.m. Honor Guard/National Anthem

9:45 a.m. Race Begins

10:15 a.m. Lifestyle Festival Ends

Traffic Impacts

Hosting this event is an exciting opportunity for Folsom, but it will also create minor traffic delays along the race course and nearby roadways. The race course will be open during the peak morning commute but will be closed from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Road Closures

• Stafford Street at Natoma Street-closed between 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. (businesses allowed restricted access)

• E. Natoma Street at Folsom Lake Crossing-closed between 9:40 a.m. and approximately 10:15 a.m.

• E. Natoma Street at Hancock Drive-closed between 9:40 a.m. and approximately 10:15 a.m.

• E. Natoma Street at Blue Ravine Road-closed between 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

Estimated Traffic Delays for Traffic on Route

• Folsom Lake Crossing: 10-15 minutes

• E. Natoma Street: 20-30 minutes

• Green Valley Road: 10-15 minutes

• Stafford Street (partial): 1 hour

There will be minor delays near the race course from approximately 9:30-10:15 a.m. All Folsom schools will be accessible for drop-offs and pick-ups but some routes may be detoured or delayed, depending on the location of the school.

You can find more details here.