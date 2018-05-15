MODESTO (CBS13) – Firefighters have doused an early morning fire that broke out at a building that houses a hookah lounge.

The scene is along the 900 block of Yosemite Boulevard. Modesto Fire says crews responded to the scene just after 3 a.m. Tuesday. The fire then went to three alarms.

A total of 19 units responded to the scene to fight the fire.

Firefighters are battling a two alarm fire inside the Cedar Hookah Lounge on Yosemite Blvd in #Modesto. Flames caused extensive damage inside the building which also houses a falafel restaurant. No injuries were reported. Cause is under investigation. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/8eoMSl1Fn4 — Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) May 15, 2018

Flames caused extensive damage inside the building, which houses the Cedar Hookah Lounge as well as a falafel restaurant. Firefighters have not come up with a damage estimate yet.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.