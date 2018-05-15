SONORA (CBS13) – The Sonora Police Department is firing back after allegations of profiling against bikers.

In a video published on May 10 to YouTube, Sonora police officers can be seen checking out a group of bikes parked in the city. One officer appears to be taking photos of the bikes’ license plates. A person behind the camera can be heard saying “We get this kind of hassle from Sonora PD all the time.”

The riders claim the officer was saying and treating them like they were all in a motorcycle gang.

The video has since racked up more than 11,000 views.

Tuesday, the Sonora Police Department released a statement addressing the situation.

“The Police Sergeant in the video was simply engaging in intelligence gathering on a public street. These actions do not fall under the category of profiling as it is defined in California and there were no detentions made during this contact,” Sonora PD writes.

Callers from around the nation have apparently been flooding Sonora police’s call center in reaction to the video. Negative comments have also been appearing on the department’s social media pages.

The police department says they will not be dissuaded, however.

“We want to remind everyone that just because a video has gone viral and/or has received a large number of views, does not necessarily mean there is any substance to the allegations behind it,” Sonora PD writes.

Watch the video in question here (Warning: foul language).