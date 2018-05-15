File photo of the AMGEN Tour of California in Stockton. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Downtown Stockton will be host to Stage 5 of the AMGEN Tour of California on Thursday. Signs are popping up along the Stockton course route.

Stockton officials are encouraging spectators to line the course and warning travelers to be aware of street closures and travel alerts.

The race kicks off near the Stockton Arena at approximately 11:20 a.m. It heads east on Fremont Street, north on El Dorado Street, and east on Harding Way to Waterloo Road.

Street closures will be in effect from 10:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and officials warn that streets will be closed to travel and through traffic.

For additional information about the leg, head to http://www.visitstockton.org or call 877-778-6258.