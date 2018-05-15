SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Flags are flying at half-staff today in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day. All government agencies, businesses and residents must fly their American flags at half-staff.

May 15 is one of only two days each year that require flags be flown at half-staff. The other day is Memorial Day. The requirement was part of the crime bill signed into law in 1994 by President Bill Clinton.

President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962. The week is National Police Week and gives recognition to law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.