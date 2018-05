SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man is facing DUI and manslaughter charges after police say he struck and killed a Zocalo bartender this weekend.

Police say 38-year-old Xoury Soukoang hit Antonio Navarette at El Camino Avenue and Evergreen Street Saturday morning.

Navarette was found unresponsive and EMS crews could not revive him.

Police arrested Soukoang on felony charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter. He’s being held at Sacramento County Jail on $350,000 bail.