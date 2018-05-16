SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The average worker in California earns $27.50 an hour, or $57,190 a year. Nationally, workers make $24.34 an hour, or $50,620 a year.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its May data Wednesday based off of information collected from employers in all sectors.

In Sacramento-Roseville-Arden Arcade the average person makes more than the national average- $26.45 an hour, or $55,010 a year.

Highest paid industry: Management ($54.75/hour; $113,880/year)

Lowest paid industry: Personal Care & Service ($12.89/hour; $26,810/year)

Highest paid occupation: Obstetricians and Gynecologists ($128.71/hour; $267,710/year)

Lowest paid occupation: Dishwashers ($11.29/hour; $23,490/year)

In Stockton-Lodi the average person makes less than the national average- $22.49 an hour, or $46,700 a year.

Highest paid industry: Management ($52.85/hour; $109,930/year)

Lowest paid industry: Personal Care & Service ($12.62/hour; $26,240/year)

Highest paid occupation: Physicians and Surgeons ($118.29/hour; $246,060/year)

Amusement and Recreation Attendants ($11.27/hour; $23,450/year)

In Yuba City the average person makes less than the national average- $23.71 an hour, or $49,320 a year.

Highest paid industry: Health Care Practitioners and Technical Occupations ($51.17/hour; $106,440/year)

Lowest paid industry: Food Preparation and Serving Related ($12.41/hour; $25,810/year)

Highest paid occupation: Physicians and Surgeons ($96.18/hour; $200,050/year)

Lowest Paid occupation: Dishwashers ($10.99 an hour; $22,860/year)

Nationwide California has the 8th highest average hourly wage. Washington, DC has the highest- $41.21/hour; $85,720/year.