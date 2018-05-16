  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Elk Grove

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Officers have arrested a trio of suspects who broke into and burglarized an Elk Grove business early Wednesday morning.

The scene was along the 9600 block of Elk Grove Florin Road.

Elk Grove police say, a little before 3 a.m., a citizen reported a suspicious incident happening at a closed business in the area. A U-Haul had pulled up to the business and three people got out.

The suspects then kicked open the front doors and started loading up their U-Haul.

Officers were able to catch up to and pull over the suspects just as they were leaving the area. The U-Haul was searched and stolen merchandise was found inside, police say.

Three Sacramento men were arrested: 58-year-old Jay Thompson, 33-year-old Nicholas Sharpnack and 23-year-old Justin Williams. They’re all facing charges of burglary, possession of stolen property and conspiracy.

