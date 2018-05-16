MODESTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a late-night shooting in a movie theater parking lot that left a man dead.

The scene was at the Regal Cinema parking lot along McHenry Avenue. Modesto police say they responded to the scene around 11:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers soon found two people giving CPR to a 21-year-old man who had been shot.

The man was soon rushed to the hospital by medics, but he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released at this time.

Investigators believe the man was part of a group of people who were in the parking lot. It is unclear what led up to the shooting, police say.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.