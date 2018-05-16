WINDSOR, ENGLAND (CBS13) – Princess Charlotte will be a Bridesmaid and Prince George will be a Page Boy on Saturday when their Uncle Harry weds Meghan Markle on Saturday.

Kensington Palace tweeted out the announcement Wednesday morning.

Joining Princess Charlotte as a Bridesmaid are Prince Harry’s Goddaughters, Florence van Cutsem and Zalie Warren, Meghan Markle’s Goddaughters, Remi and Rylan Litt, and Ivy Mulroney.

The other Page Boys in the wedding party are Prince Harry’s Godson, Jasper Dyer, and Brian and John Mulroney.

Th wedding party ranges in age from 2 (Zalie Warren) to 7 (Rylan Litt, Brian and Jon Mulroney). Princess Charlotte is 3 and Prince George is 4.

Details about the Bridesmaids’ dresses and the Page Boys’ uniforms will be made available on the wedding day.

Kensington Palace previously announced Meghan Markle will not have a maid of honor. Prince William will be Prince Harry’s best man.

You can watch the Royal Wedding on Saturday starting at 1am on CBS13.