Filed Under:Atlanta
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 14: Rapper T.I. performs onstage during Pandora at SXSW 2017 on March 14, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Pandora)

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say rapper T.I. has been arrested on disorderly conduct and public drunkenness charges as he tried to enter his gated community outside Atlanta.

Henry County Police Deputy Chief Mike Ireland said T.I. was arrested around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday after he got into an argument with a security guard. Media reports say the rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris, lost his key and the guard wouldn’t let him into the community.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

