SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A spring storm is moving through the region on Wednesday.

National Weather Service forecasters say frequent lightning and hail is expected through the mid-morning hours. Gusty winds are also expected.

Expect below average temperatures Wednesday into Thursday.

The unsettled weather is expected in the Sacramento, Stockton, Fairfield, Vacaville, Folsom, Citrus Heights, Placerville and Elk Grove areas.

Come the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday, the unsettled weather is expected to head up to the high country.

Into the weekend, the weather is expected to get back to normal for the season.

