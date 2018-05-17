STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two Stockton men are still recovering from a deadly shooting on Mother’s Day that claimed the lives of a young family.

There are new developments in the search for the person or persons responsible for the gruesome murder that has rocked the community.

Together with the San Joaquin County District Attorney and the Stockton Police chief, loved ones of the Lor family made another plea to the community.

“We are asking for your help to find some answers to millions of questions that we have. If you know anything, just anything. Even if you think if it’s very insignificant, please reach out to the Stockton Police Department,” said Cheng Lor, brother of Joe Lor.

Five people were shot in a Sierra Vista home as they celebrated Mother’s Day. The shooting claimed the lives of Joe Lor, Gina Xiong and their daughter, Kayleen, 5, who family members say wanted to be a police officer.

“In an instant, we lost three beautiful innocent lives. It’s been extremely difficult for the family to comprehend how someone so heartless and cruel could murder an entire family,” he said.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $30,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Officers are continuing to interview neighbors, relatives and family members hoping it will lead to the killer or killers.

“At this point, our homicide investigators have no motive or active leads in this case. We want to know why this home and why this family was targeted. We know someone out there has information on this case, please do the right thing and contact Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600,” said Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones.

Dozens of bullet holes have been covered along the home where a growing memorial has been set up to remember a devoted father, a caring mother and an innocent little girl who had her whole life ahead of her.

“There are 745,000 of us residing in this county. We must come together and we must take a stand, together we can solve this crime, together with you providing us information and insight to what occurred we can bring justice for these three amazing, talented, kind and loving young people whose lives were violently taken,” said Tori Verber-Salazar, San Joaquin County District Attorney.