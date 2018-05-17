CHICAGO and ATLANTA (CBS13) – 80% of employers plan to hire graduates from the Class of 2018, according to a new CareerBuilder survey, up from 74% who planned to hire graduates from the Class of 2017. In 2008 only 58% planned to hire new graduates.
As for those employers hiring- 47% will offer recent grads a higher salary than they did last year, with a third paying graduates more than $50,000 a year.
As for asking for more money? 74% of employers say they would be willing to negotiate starting salaries with graduates.
Starting Salaries:
- 21%- under $30,000
- 23%- $30,000-$39,999
- 22%- $40,000-$49,999
- 33%- $50,000 and higher
Careers:
- 31%- Information Technology
- 26%- Customer Service
- 20%- Business Development
- 18%- Sales
- 18%- Finance/Accounting
- 15%- Human Resources
- 14%- Production
- 10%- Marketing/Public Relations
- 9%- Clinical
- 5%- Legal
Majors Most In Demand:
- 35%- Business
- 22%- Engineering
- 18%- Computer/IT
- 13%- Engineering Technologies
- 11%- Communication Technologies
- 11%- Health professions/Clinical Studies
- 9%- Math & Statistics
- 7%- Science Technologies
When it comes to applying for and interviewing for a position- hiring managers say recent college graduates make some critical errors.
- 37%- Didn’t send thank you note
- 35%- Didn’t know anything about the company
- 31%- Didn’t submit cover letter
- 29%- Didn’t ask questions during interview
- 26%- Didn’t have professional references
- 26%- Poor grammar on resume
- 21%- Had unprofessional pictures on social media
- 19%- Checked phone during interview
The Harris Poll conducted the survey with 1,012 hiring/human resources managers between April 4 and May 1.