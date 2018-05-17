  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alek Skarlatos, hometown heroes

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — One of the men who thwarted a terrorist attack on a Paris-bound train is running for a county commissioner seat in western Oregon.

Alek Skarlatos, 25, announced his candidacy Tuesday to become a Douglas County commissioner, The News-Review reported .

The former Oregon National Guardsman from the small city of Roseburg and two friends — Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone — were traveling in Europe in August 2015 when they incapacitated a heavily armed gunman. They were credited with saving many lives and honored on both sides of the Atlantic.

They re-enacted the encounter in the movie “The 15:17 to Paris,” which was directed by Clint Eastwood and released earlier this year.

Skarlatos also finished third as a contestant on TV’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

gettyimages 487794352 Paris Train Hero Alek Skarlatos Runs For County Commissioner In Oregon

Alek Skarlatos greets onlookers at the parade held in honor of he and two others who stopped a terrorist attack on a Paris-bound train. (Photo by Stephen Lam/ Getty Images)

Since leaving the guard in November, Skarlatos has been touring the country for public speaking engagements.

“I’ve traveled all over the world, and there’s no place I’d rather live than Douglas County, honestly,” Skarlatos said.

If elected, Skarlatos said he plans to bring more jobs to the rural county, particularly industrial jobs for skilled trade workers.

ALSO: Photos: Sacramento Hometown Heroes Parade

“Really I think that jobs bring in taxes, and if we can get people jobs that would make the whole community better off,” Skarlatos said.

Serving as county commissioner would provide Skarlatos an opportunity to stand up for values he believes in and to represent a younger generation, he said.

“I think the political climate has led a lot of younger people to become interested in politics, myself included,” Skarlatos said. “I just hope to move Douglas County in a better direction.”

Skarlatos is pursuing the seat vacated by Republican Gary Leif, who recently left the position to become a state lawmaker.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s