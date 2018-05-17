SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Community College campuses are now smoke-free.

The Board of Governors approved a resolution on Monday to make its 114 schools 100% smoke and tobacco-free.

The resolution states:

WHEREAS, tobacco smoke outside of campus buildings can be drawn in through

ventilation intakes and/or open doors and windows, and students, staff, faculty and guests

should be able to walk through campus and enter their respective buildings free of

exposure to tobacco smoke;

The Board of Governors also voted to encourage administrators at all of its campuses to provide tobacco cessation services to students, faculty, and staff.

A number of California Community Colleges were already 100% smoke-free, including the Los Rios Community College District (American River, Cosumnes River, Folsom Lake, and Sac City College), Sierra, Solano, Woodland, Yuba, and San Joaquin Delta College.

Modesto previously had a designated smoking area.

READ ALSO: 1 in 14 Women Still Smoke While Pregnant, CDC Says

According to research done by the California Youth Advocacy Network, 51% of California’s 146 public universities and colleges are 100% smoke-free.