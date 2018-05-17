SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The city will host the Amgen Tour of California Saturday making it the third time in state history the men’s race moved south to north, crossing the finish line in the capital city.

“It’s the biggest, the best field, the highest profile event in the country,” said Mike Sophia, Sacramento’s sports commissioner.

As the cyclists whiz through by, road closures will be in place with more than 100,000 spectators lining the streets.

“It will be a fun weekend,” he added.

Thousands more are expected to come downtown for other events including graduation ceremonies for Sacramento State at the Golden 1 Center and McGeorge School of Law at the Memorial Auditorium.

There’s also a musical at the Community Center Theater and a volleyball tournament at the convention center.

“The last bike tournament we had was huge,” said Kush Babbar, manager at Bennigan’s restaurant downtown.

Local businesses like Bennigan’s on K Street welcome the extra revenue.

“Right now it’s a little bit have a downtime for the whole block,” he said.

Weekends like this are a big boost.

“They make up huge,” Babbar said.

Sophia said they’re expecting at least a $1.5 million impact for the city.

“This is absolutely the top race in the United States,” he said.

All eyes will be on Northern California setting a stage for the world.

“Cycling is huge around the world, particularly in Europe—16 million people will watch the Amgen Tour of California in Europe, so that’s great exposure for Sacramento,” he said.

So whether it’s to watch your top graduate, catch a downtown play, or simply to snap the best riders you’ll want to plan ahead to make it to your main event.

The road closures begin on Friday afternoon and last through Saturday night.