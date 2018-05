STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on the Oakdale-Waterford Highway near Alvarado Thursday morning.

Police responded to a vehicle accident a little after 4:30 a.m. and found the car in two pieces.

#SCFPD Responded to the report of a vehicle accident on the #Oakdale #Waterford hwy near Alvarado. The vehicle was in 2 pieces. Only one person found at the scene had been ejected, and was pronounced deceased. @chp_modesto is investigating the accident.@modbee pic.twitter.com/OZyYYvo7xv — Stan Con Fire PIO (@stanconfirepio) May 17, 2018

Only one person was found on scene. That person had been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person’s identity has not been released at this point.

Authorities are still investigating what led to the crash.