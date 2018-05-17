FOLSOM (CBS13) – Evening service will start on SacRT’s Gold Line to Folsom on June 17.

The Sacramento Regional Transit District made the announcement Thursday.

Starting June 17 the last train will depart the Historic Folsom Station at 11:30 pm Monday through Saturday and 9:30 pm on Sundays. It will make stops at Hazel, Iron Point, and Glenn stations and arrive in Downtown Sacramento after midnight.

Regular service hours currently end around 7 pm. Evening service has been offered for special events.

General Manager/ CEO Henry Li said, “By expanding evening light rail service to Folsom, we will be able to link more people to resources and opportunities to provide the best transit service possible.”

SacRT also secured funding and plans to add double tracking soon.

With the extended hours SacRT expects ridership on the Gold Line to increase in both directions.